Image copyright Google Image caption The man was stabbed at a convenience store in Glenhove Road on Christmas Eve

A shopkeeper has been stabbed in an attack by a group of six youths who only wanted to steal alcohol.

The 40-year-old is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after what police described as a "violent and sickening attack" in North Lanarkshire on Christmas Eve.

The robbery happened at a convenience store in Glenhove Road, Cumbernauld, at about 20:05.

Police said the suspects were all male and in their teens,

Det Sgt Iain Sneddon said: "This was an extremely violent and sickening attack on the man.

'For a few bottles of alcohol'

"The suspects made no attempt to take money, this was just for the drink.

"They were prepared to stab, kick, punch and throw items at the shopkeeper, as well as ransack his shop, all for a few bottles of alcohol.

"The shopkeeper was alone in the shop, however, thankfully a passer-by heard the disturbance and called police and ambulance."

Police are keen to talk to anyone who saw what happened and have issued descriptions of each of the six youths who made off towards the Torbrex Road area: