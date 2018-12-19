Image copyright Facebook/Google Image caption Liz Sutherland was shot dead outside her apartment building

A Scottish woman has been shot dead outside her home in the US.

Liz Sutherland, 64, was killed after she got out of her car at her apartment building in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday night.

Newspaper reports in the US city said there was no apparent motive for the attack. Police said witnesses heard shouting and then gunfire.

Also known by her married name Liz Peterson, she was originally from Port Glasgow in Inverclyde.

The shooting happened in the Southside area of the city on Saturday night.

'Lying unresponsive'

A statement from the Birmingham Police Department said: "Officers from the South Precinct responded to 2141 17th Avenue South on a report of a female screaming in the parking lot.

"Officers arrived to find the victim lying in the parking lot unresponsive.

"Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived along with the Jefferson County Coroner and pronounced the victim deceased as a result of a gunshot wound."

Homicide officers said investigators had delayed the release of information to pursue possible leads that were developing, but that no suspect was in custody.

It is believed Liz Sutherland moved to the US when she married her husband Edward Peterson in 2014.

'A wonderful person'

But media reports said the couple were estranged and she had moved into a new apartment just two weeks ago.

Friends said she worked at the Children's hospital of Alabama and was studying for a degree in social work.

One friend posted a picture on Facebook, saying: "Liz Sutherland, the world has lost a wonderful person with your passing."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sisters Morag Sutherland-Donlevy and Liz Sutherland four years ago

The victim's sister, Morag Sutherland Donlevy, also lives in the US in Auburn, Pennsylvania.

She has been updating friends and family and paying her own tribute on social media.

Morag, 73, posted a photo of the sisters as young women, saying: "Morag age 19, Elizabeth age 10. Back in the day I took her everywhere with me. I shopped for her, slept with her and listened to her wee tales.

"She could put her hands to anything - knit, sew, crafts, make draperies, blinds and even cook. That is the life this maniac destroyed. I hold tightly to the fact that she is the winner in the end as she is finished with this cruel world. Her soul lives on.

"Rest in Peace, wee sis."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Liz Sutherland married American husband Edward Peterson in 2014

Friends from both sides of the Atlantic have expressed their shock and sadness.

One, Wilma Robertson, commented on Facebook: "Words seem so inadequate at the cruelty of what happened on Saturday evening. All her friends in Inverclyde are heartbroken and shocked remembering Liz - a bright shining light who helped so many. "