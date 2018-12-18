Bus crashes into Glasgow garden after collision with car
A bus has ended up in a Glasgow garden after it collided with a car and damaged a wall.
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised on Paisley Road West, near Cardonald Place Road, at about 15:40.
A force spokeswoman said there were no reports of any injuries and inquiries were ongoing.
A picture posted on Twitter shows the First Bus service in the garden after striking a wall. Another image shows a badly damaged car on the main road.
The accident is causing major traffic disruption in the area.
Duncan Cameron, operations director at First Glasgow, said: "We can confirm that thankfully there have been no reported injuries and an investigation is now underway to identify the cause of the incident."