Teenager critical after HGV hit-and-run

A teenager is being treated for critical injuries after he was involved in a hit-and-run with a truck in Lanarkshire.

The 15-year-old was struck by the HGV on Townhead Street in Strathaven at about 21:25 on Saturday.

Police said the driver did not stop at the scene and they believe the motorist may not have realised they hit the boy.

Officers have appealed for help in tracing the motorist and for information from witnesses.

The boy was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride by ambulance following the collision.

Staff at the hospital have described his condition as "critical".

Sgt Stuart Bell said: "The vehicle involved did not stop after the incident and it is likely that the driver did not realise the vehicle struck the boy. However we need to trace the HGV and its driver.

"The vehicle was white with no livery and is described as a three axle tractor unit with a three axle trailer, possibly a Mercedes. It had a roller shutter at the end of the trailer.

"I would urge the driver of this vehicle, or anyone with any information regarding it to please contact officers as soon as possible.

"Our investigation into this crash is continuing, and I would appeal to any witnesses to the crash to come forward. I would also like to hear from any drivers who were in the local area and have dash cam footage, in case they may have witnessed something vital to this enquiry."