Police investigating the stabbing of a health worker in a hospital car park have appealed for dashcam footage of the area.

The 42-year-old community support worker was attacked at Ailsa Hospital in Ayr at about 10:00 on Thursday.

Police said they were looking for images of a female suspect and have urged drivers to come forward.

The woman who was attacked remains in Ayr Hospital, where staff have described her condition as stable.

Police said that no-one had been arrested in the case.

'Captured the woman'

They said the suspect was about 5ft 2in to 5ft 3in tall and aged between 30 and 50 years old.

She was thought to have a slight build and pale complexion, and was wearing a dark woolly hat and a dark jacket at the time of the incident.

Supt Brian Shaw said: "I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area of Ailsa Hospital in Dalmellington Road, Ayr, any time between 9.30am and 10.30am yesterday and who may have captured the woman on their vehicle's dashcam.

"Dalmellington Road is a busy road and there would have been a large volume of vehicles passing during these times.

"If you have footage or any other information about the woman who carried out the attack please contact Police Scotland via 101."

The hospital and the neighbouring University Hospital Ayr were temporarily put on lockdown following the attack on Thursday.

However, both sites were later reopened and Supt Shaw said that the AiIsa Hospital was operating as normal on Friday.

Police said on Thursday that a woman had been arrested on "an unrelated matter" but that she was "a person of interest in the inquiry".