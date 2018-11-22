Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital

A woman is being treated in hospital after reports of a nurse being stabbed in the grounds of a hospital in Ayr.

Ailsa Hospital, in Dalmellington Road, is in lockdown following the incident which took place at about 10:15.

Police officers supported by a police helicopter team are currently conducting a search of the area.

NHS Ayrshire & Arran said no members of staff, patients or visitors would be allowed to leave the site until advised it was safe to do so.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Emergency services are in attendance and the woman has been taken to hospital. Inquires are ongoing."

NHS Ayrshire & Arran said it was "assisting Police Scotland with their investigations, and to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors".