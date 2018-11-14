Image copyright Myles Omar

A car has overturned following a rush-hour collision in Glasgow city centre, causing local congestion.

Police say there were no serious injuries following the two car collision on Robertson Street, between Broomielaw and Argyle Street.

Emergency services were called at 07:45, and the road had reopened two hours later.

Myles Omar captured footage of the aftermath as he walked to work, and posted it on Twitter.

A spokesman from the Scottish Fire Service said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a road traffic collision at Robertson Street, Glasgow.

"Operations Control immediately mobilised one appliance and firefighters assisted emergency service partners.

"The crew left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe."