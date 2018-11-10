A man has been arrested following a fatal crash involving a motorbike and a car on the East Kilbride expressway.

The crash happened on the A725 at about 06:45. Police said the car appeared to have been travelling on the wrong side of the road.

The man on the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.

The A725 has been closed in both directions, between the M74 at the Raith Interchange and the Blantyre cut-off, and will be closed for some time.

Police said the male driver of the car was arrested and taken to Hairmyres Hospital for treatment.

Police are advising drivers to use alternative travel routes.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.