Image caption The man's body was found on a footpath on Monday morning

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered on waste ground in Glasgow earlier.

Officers were called to a footpath close to Kinfauns Drive, Drumchapel at 07:45.

A large police cordon has been put up around the area near Drumchapel High School and forensic officers are at the scene.

Detectives said the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will take place.

They appealed for help from anyone with information about the man's death.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.