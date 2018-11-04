Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The father-of-four died from his injuries in Wishaw General Hospital

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a security guard who was found critically injured at a new housing development in North Lanarkshire.

Mohammad Abu Sammour, 49, was discovered near Newarthill at about 01:00 last Sunday. He died in hospital.

The father-of-four's white Peugeot Partner van was later found burnt out.

The 21-year-old was previously charged in connection with the theft of a vehicle.

He is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.