Image caption Mr Johal has been accused of being involved in the murder of Hindu nationalist leader Ravinder Gosain

Members of the Sikh community from across the UK are to gather in Glasgow to mark a year since the arrest of a Scottish Sikh in India.

Jagtar Singh Johal, from Dumbarton, is one of 10 men accused of being involved in the murder of Hindu nationalist leader Ravinder Gosain.

The 31-year-old was arrested in Punjab on 4 November 2017.

A day of prayer is due to be held in Glasgow's main Sikh temple to mark the anniversary.

The Central Glasgow Gurdwara is one of the biggest Gurdwaras in Europe.

Mr Johal's local MP, Martin Docherty-Hughes, is also due to attend events.

RSS leader Ravinder Gosain was shot dead by two armed assailants in October 2017.

Mr Johal's family and campaigners say there has been no progress in the case against the Scot, and claim he has been tortured while being held by the Indian authorities.

Indian officials have said he is being investigated over a number of counts of aiding and abetting of murder.