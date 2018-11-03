Glasgow & West Scotland

M77 traffic disrupted after horsebox overturns

  • 3 November 2018
Traffic Scotland camera view of M77 Image copyright Traffic Scotland
Image caption The accident happened on the M77 between Junction 3 (Nitshill Road) and Junction 4 (Crookfur) on Saturday morning

An overturned horsebox has caused traffic disruption on the M77 in Glasgow.

Two lanes were blocked following the incident on the southbound carriageway between Junction 3 (Nitshill Road) and Junction 4 (Crookfur) on Saturday morning.

It is understood that there was at least one animal in the horsebox at the time of the accident.

The road was expected to fully reopen at lunchtime.