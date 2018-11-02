Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The father-of-four died from his injuries in Wishaw General Hospital

Detectives investigating the murder of a security guard have arrested and charged a man in connection with the theft of a vehicle.

Mohammad Abu Sammour, 49, was found critically injured at a new housing development near Newarthill, North Lanarkshire, at about 01:00 on Sunday.

The father-of-four's white Peugeot Partner van was later found burnt out.

The 21-year-old man is expected to appear before Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Mr Sammour was taken to Wishaw General Hospital but later died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, Det Ch Insp David Pinkney described the victim as a "hard working, honest man".