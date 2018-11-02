Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The display was due to take place on Saturday night

Paisley's annual Fireworks Spectacular as been cancelled due to a severe weather forecast.

Renfrewshire Council said the high winds and rain forecast made it impossible to stage the event safely.

The move followed talks with the display contractor, health and safety and the event advisory group.

A council spokesman said: "Paisley Fireworks is one of the highlights of our event year and we know lots of people will be very disappointed."