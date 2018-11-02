Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Stephen Anderson was found dead at 12:50 on Tuesday

Detectives are treating the death of a man in a house in North Lanarkshire as suspicious.

The body of Stephen Anderson, 51, was discovered at 15 Slakiewood Avenue, Gartcosh, at about 12:50 on Tuesday.

The death of Mr Anderson, who lived in Garthamlock, Glasgow, was initially being treated as unexplained.

But police have re-classified it as suspicious following a post mortem examination.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who was in the street between 20:00 on Monday and lunchtime on Tuesday.

'Completely devastated'

Officers are also studying CCTV and speaking to local residents.

Det Insp Grant MacLeod said: "Mr Anderson's family have been left completely devastated by his death and it is absolutely vital that anyone who can help us provide them with answers comes forward.

"If you saw anyone arriving or leaving the house where Mr Anderson was discovered, or someone acting at all suspicious in the area, contact the police.

"No matter whether you think your information is significant or not, let our team of detectives determine that, as even the smallest detail could be important."

The officer also asked anyone who was in the company of Mr Anderson, or who has any information about his final movements, to get in touch.