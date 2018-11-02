Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in a flat in Lyle Street, Greenock

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing in Greenock.

Police said the victim, a 48-year-old man, was discovered in a flat in Lyle Street at about 18:40 on Thursday.

He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital where staff describe his condition as stable.

A 38-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman will appear before Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the incident.