An investigation is under way after a petrol station was deliberately set on fire in East Dunbartonshire.

Police Scotland said only a rapid response from firefighters prevented the flames spreading to the pumps at the BP station on Stockiemuir Road, Bearsden.

The alarm was raised at about 00:10 on Tuesday and the building was extensively damaged.

A force spokeswoman said the incident was being treated as wilful.

'Dangerous and reckless'

Det Con Craig Paterson said: "This was a dangerous and reckless incident and thankfully emergency services were able to attend to the fire quickly to stop it spreading to the petrol pumps area.

"From inquiries carried out so far it appears that several vehicles passed by the scene around the time of the incident, and the suspect will have been in full view at the rear of the building.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area just after midnight on Tuesday and may have noticed any persons acting suspicious, or anything at all out of the ordinary, to please get in touch."

He also urged any motorists with dashcams to check their footage in case they had captured anything which could be significant.