Image caption CCTV images of O'Connor's in Paisley where a serious assault took place

Detectives investigating a serious assault in a Paisley pub last August have released CCTV from the night.

A 27-year-old man was attacked in O'Connor's, on St James Street, at about 22:40 on Tuesday 14 August. He sustained significant injuries.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

He is described as a being white, with a heavy build, 35-40 years old, bald, wearing a green top and blue jeans.

Image caption The man was wearing a green top and blue jeans

Det Con Dass, from Paisley CID, said: "The pub will have been busy with people watching the Champions League qualifier between AEK Athens and Celtic at the time of the incident and I am appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"If you recognise the man in the images, or if you are the man in the images, please get in touch as it is essential that we speak to him as part of our inquiries."