Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The father-of-four died from his injuries in Wishaw General Hospital

Detectives have confirmed two white men in their 20s were travelling in a van stolen from a security guard after he was left dying in the street.

Mohammad Abu Sammour, 49, was found critically injured at a new housing development near Newarthill, North Lanarkshire, at about 01:00 on Sunday.

The father-of-four's white Peugeot Partner van was later found burnt out.

But police have now revealed it was involved in an accident less than an hour after the fatal attack.

Det Ch Insp David Pinkney said the van, which had blue writing on the side, was seen in Claire Street, Newmains, around 01:50 on Sunday.

He said: "This van was involved in a collision with a car which was parked on the street. It did not stop, and drove off in the direction of Newton Drive.

"There were two male occupants of the van and they are described as white and in their early to mid 20s.

"I would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Claire Street or Newmains at that time and who may have seen that van to contact police."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police believe a white Peugeot Partner, similar to this, was taken by the victim's assailants

Det Ch Insp Pinkney said the public response to the investigation so far has been good.

He added: "We are continuing to support Mr Sammour's family during this incredibly distressing time and we need help to find who was responsible so that we can get justice for them."

The victim from Caldercruix, Airdrie, was taken to Wishaw General Hospital but died a short time later.

It is understood Mr Sammour was left so badly injured that it is possible his attackers ran over him before fleeing the scene in Panmuir Crescent, part of a new housing development between Holytown and Newarthill.

Image copyright Aileen Clarke Image caption Det Ch Insp David Pinkney is leading the murder investigation

The van was found burnt out at 12:00 on Sunday within waste ground situated between the A723 and Burn Crescent, New Stevenston.

On Wednesday Mr Pinkney described the victim as a "hard working, honest man".

His close friend, Dr Irfan Jehangir, said Mr Sammour used to have more than two jobs at a time so he could provide for his family.