The family of a woman who was killed in a suspected murder-suicide have been left "heartbroken" by her death.

Lynn Forde, 35, was found dead in a flat on Greenside Street, Coatbridge, at about 15:55 on Sunday.

Almost 24 hours later her boyfriend, understood to be be Phil Osborne, 36, was found dead in a property 30 miles away in Tillicoultry.

On Tuesday Police Scotland confirmed they were not looking for anyone else in connection with Ms Forde's death.

A statement, released by the force on behalf of the family, said: "Lynn was a beautiful daughter, sister and aunt with a heart of gold who always put everyone first.

"Lynn was totally devoted to her family and had a huge circle of friends who thought the world of her.

"We are heartbroken that she has been taken so soon and thank everyone for their kind messages of support."