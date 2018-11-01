Image copyright Inverclyde Roadwatch Image caption Five cars were involved in the initial accident

Up to 20 vehicles have been involved in a rush hour accident near the Erskine Bridge.

Police Scotland said five cars were initially involved in a crash near Junction 30 on the eastbound M8 at 07:55.

A further 15 vehicles travelling behind them were then damaged when they had to brake suddenly.

Despite dramatic crash pictures posted on social media police said there are no reports of any serious injuries.

Police said traffic was diverted through Bishopton but the section of road between Junction 30 and Junction 31 reopened at about 10:40.

.