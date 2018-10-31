Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found dead in a property on Greenside Street, Coatbridge on Sunday

A man and woman have been found dead 30 miles apart in a suspected murder-suicide.

Police Scotland confirmed the body of a 35-year-old woman was found within a property on Greenside Street, Coatbridge, at about 15:55 on Sunday.

Almost 24 hours later a 36-year-old man was found dead within an address in Tillicoultry.

The woman's death is being treated as suspicious and officers were following a positive line of inquiry.

The death of the man, who was discovered at about 14:50 on Monday, is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

The spokeswoman added: "Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death of the 35-year-old woman."