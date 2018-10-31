Image copyright Google Image caption The man was discovered in a property on Slakiewood Avenue, Gartcosh

Detectives are treating the death of a man who was discovered in a house in North Lanarkshire as unexplained.

The alarm was raised at about 12:50 on Tuesday on Slakiewood Avenue, Gartcosh.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said formal identification has yet to take place and no further details about the man have been released.

It understood a post mortem examination to establish the cause of death will not be carried out until until later in the week.