Detectives launch probe into unexplained house death
- 31 October 2018
Detectives are treating the death of a man who was discovered in a house in North Lanarkshire as unexplained.
The alarm was raised at about 12:50 on Tuesday on Slakiewood Avenue, Gartcosh.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said formal identification has yet to take place and no further details about the man have been released.
It understood a post mortem examination to establish the cause of death will not be carried out until until later in the week.