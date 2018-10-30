Image copyright Spindrift Image caption James Torbett denies sexually abusing four boys

The founder of Celtic Boys' club has denied having an "ulterior motive" when taking players for group activities.

Jim Torbett began giving evidence at his trial at the High Court in Glasgow where he denies abusing three boys between August 1986 and August 1994.

Mr Torbett, 71, told the court he founded the club in 1966 when he was aged about 18.

He said the club used Celtic's name and played in Celtic strips but was not connected to the football club.

Mr Torbett told the court he took football kits home to wash them and would have three or four volunteers from the team at his flat to help sort them out again.

Defence QC Tony Graham asked: "The three or four boys involving themselves in kit preparation, would you do anything together after the kit work had been done?"

Described himself as 'asexual'

Mr Torbett said they would maybe go ten-pin bowling beforehand.

Asked why he would do that he said he was "a great believer in community" and said it was "good fun".

Mr Graham said the court heard from a psychologist who talked about grooming.

He asked Mr Torbett: "Was there any ulterior motive on your part to do these things as a group?"

Mr Torbett replied: "Absolutely not."

The jury heard that Mr Torbett had always lived alone and described himself as asexual.

Mr Graham asked: "What do you mean by that?" He replied: "I don't participate in it."

He said that in the 80s he "performed in some sex" with women.

Torbett denies the charges and the trial before Judge Lord Beckett continues.