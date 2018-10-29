Teenager accused of Glasgow car park murder attempt
- 29 October 2018
A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a 24-year-old man.
He is accused of assaulting the man to his severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder during the attack on Friday.
The man was found close to the entrance of Glasgow's Cadogan Square car park on Cadogan Street.
The teenager appeared in private at the city's sheriff court and made no plea.
He was released on bail and is expected to return to court at a later date.