Motorway closed after multi-vehicle crash near Paisley
- 29 October 2018
A crash involving a heavy goods vehicle, a car and a van closed a motorway near Paisley for about two hours.
The westbound carriageway of the M8 between the St James interchange - junction 29 - and the Erskine Bridge was later partially re-opened.
Police said they were called to collision shortly after 10:20.
Two people were taken to hospital following the crash but their injuries are not believed to be serious.