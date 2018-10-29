Glasgow & West Scotland

Motorway closed after multi-vehicle crash near Paisley

  • 29 October 2018

A crash involving a heavy goods vehicle, a car and a van closed a motorway near Paisley for about two hours.

The westbound carriageway of the M8 between the St James interchange - junction 29 - and the Erskine Bridge was later partially re-opened.

Police said they were called to collision shortly after 10:20.

Two people were taken to hospital following the crash but their injuries are not believed to be serious.

