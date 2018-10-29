Police issue image after Glasgow serious assault
- 29 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have appealed for information about a serious assault outside a Glasgow nightclub earlier this year.
The incident took place near Bamboo on West Regent Street, at about 02:00 on Thursday 12 July.
Officers have released an image showing a man they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.
They described him as black, 30-40 years old and of large build. He was wearing a black cap with red logo, a black T-shirt and shorts.