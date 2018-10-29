Image copyright Google/Police Scotland Image caption Police want to speak to the man about the assault in West Regent Street

Police have appealed for information about a serious assault outside a Glasgow nightclub earlier this year.

The incident took place near Bamboo on West Regent Street, at about 02:00 on Thursday 12 July.

Officers have released an image showing a man they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

They described him as black, 30-40 years old and of large build. He was wearing a black cap with red logo, a black T-shirt and shorts.