Image caption The man found by a member of the public in Panmuir Street at about 01:00 on Sunday

A murder investigation is under way after the death of a man who was found seriously injured in a residential street in North Lanarkshire.

Police were called after he was discovered in Panmuir Street, part of a new housing development between Holytown and Newarthill, at about 01:00 on Sunday.

He was man to Wishaw General Hospital but he died a short time later.

Detectives are trying to establish his identity.

Det Ch Insp Dave Pinkney, from the major investigation team, said: "Currently our investigation is focusing on establishing the identity of the man and the circumstances that surrounded him being found injured.

"If you believe you saw any suspicious activity around Panmuir Street, or the Holytown area, during the early hours of Sunday morning then please contact police immediately.

"Similarly if you have any information that can assist with this investigation then please also get in touch."