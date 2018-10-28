A 22-year-old man was sexually assaulted by a taxi driver following a night out in Glasgow city centre.

The attack happened as the victim, who had been in the Arygle Street and Union Street area, was being driven to Paisley some time after 02:30.

The driver of the white private hire cab touched him inappropriately before ordering him to get out.

Police said the victim flagged down a man and a woman in a car and they took him to Paisley police station.

The taxi driver is described as being a white man in his 30s, with dark shaved hair, of heavy build with a Scottish or Irish accent.

Det Sgt Allison Campbell said: "The man and woman left before we could speak to them.

"It would be really helpful to our investigation if they would contact Paisley police station as their information would assist our investigation.

"I would ask anyone who might have seen or was approached by the man in Paisley this morning to get in touch."