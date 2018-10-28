Man dies after being hit by car on A71 in Galston
- 28 October 2018
A 43-year-old man has died after being hit by a car as he walked on the A71 in East Ayrshire.
The accident, involving a white Toyota Auris, happened near Barrwood Gate, Galston, at about 19:10 on Saturday.
Emergency services attended, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
PC Gordon Stewart, of Irvine Road Policing, appealed for witnesses and said: "We urge anyone with information, or dashcam footage, to come forward."