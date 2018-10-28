Boy, 15, charged over Glasgow car park 'murder bid'
- 28 October 2018
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a man in a Glasgow city centre car park.
The attack took place in Cadogan Square car park at about 21:30 on Friday.
The 24-year-old victim, who was not carrying any identification, is being treated in hospital for life-threatening head injuries.
The arrested teenager is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.