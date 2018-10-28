Image copyright Laird Alan Cochrane

Celtic fans have faced major rail disruption ahead of their Betfred Cup semi-final against Hearts in Edinburgh.

Supporters heading for Murrayfield Stadium have been turned away from full trains at Motherwell station.

Others have been forced to join lengthy queues at Glasgow Queen Street with many fearing they would not make the 13:30 kick-off.

Fans took to social media to criticise ScotRail for not running a 15-minute service.

Trains are currently operating to the usual half-hourly weekend timetable.

ScotRail have been asked to comment.