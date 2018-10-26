Image copyright Getty Images

Screen star Idris Elba has joined the filming of scenes for the new Fast and Furious movie on the streets of Glasgow.

The area around the city's George Square has been closed off for stunt sequences over the past few days.

Image copyright Getty Images

Glasgow is doubling for London in the spin-off film Hobbs and Shaw - which stars Elba, The Rock, Jason Statham and Vanessa Kirby.

Roads will remain closed in parts of the city centre until Sunday.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

All images: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty.