A couple disturbed a gang of robbers who were ransacking their home in Glasgow.

Detectives said three men smashed the back window of the couple's home in Kirkcaldy Road, Pollokshields, to gain entry.

They escaped from the scene in a white Ford Fiesta, which was driven by a fourth man.

The alarm was raised at about 20:20 on Thursday. The robbery happened at the junction with Carberry Road.

Police said the car made a U-turn in the middle of the road, blocking at least two moving cars, and sped off in the direction of Springkell Avenue.

The robbers stole more than £100 in cash.

Dashcam appeal

The suspects are described as wearing dark clothing. One man had a Scottish accent and one of his accomplices had an English accent.

Det Con Marc Stirling, of Police Scotland, said: "This is a busy residential area and there would have been pedestrians and motorists in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

"I am appealing for anyone who may have noticed a white Ford Fiesta parked outside a property in Kirkcaldy Road at the junction with Carberry Road, or anything at all suspicious, to get in touch.

"I would also ask any motorists with dashcams who were in the area to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to the investigation.

"In particular I would like to speak to the drivers of the two vehicles that were stopped on Kirkcaldy Road by the getaway car doing a U-turn."