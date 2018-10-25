Image copyright Facebook/Police Scotland Image caption James Wright (left) murdered Craig McClelland in an attack in Paisley

A new law should be introduced to prosecute offenders who breach their curfew, after a father-of-three was murdered in a random street attack.

The police watchdog made the recommendation after examining the murder of Craig McClelland in Paisley.

His killer, James Wright, breached his home release curfew five months earlier and was "unlawfully at large".

A report also called for stricter guidelines on the eligibility of offenders for home detention curfew.

During sentencing at the High Court in Livingston Lord Matthews said he had "no doubt that questions will be asked" about why Wright had been at large on 23 July last year to commit the "brutal" attack.

In June the then justice secretary Michael Matheson confirmed he had asked Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS) and HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland (HMIPS) to examine the case.

The HMICS report found 44 offenders were "unlawfully at large" on 29 June.

But the status of 38 of them was not recorded on police systems.

And of the total number 24 were unaccounted for for more than four years.

Wright had breached curfew in February 2017 - ten days after he was released from HMP Low Moss, where he had been serving a 21-month prison term for a knife-related crime.

Despite this he was still free five months later when he approached Mr McClelland in the street and asked him for a light before stabbing him twice.

HM Chief Inspector Gill Imery offered her condolences to the victim's family in her report, which makes 16 recommendations.

The HMICS investigation discovered that, following the breach of licence, there was "little documented evidence detailing the actions taken by police officers who were later tasked with arresting him and returning him to prison."

Information about any release on home detention curfew and the revocation of licence must be recorded on both the Police National Computer (PNC) and the Scottish Criminal History System (CHS).

The report notes this requires a "timely and accurate" exchange of information between Police Scotland and the SPS.

But at an early stage of the review, HMICS found inconsistencies between the data held by both organisations on offenders "unlawfully at large" and alerted police that the issue required immediate attention.

Ms Imery said: "Effective data exchange between the two organisations is fundamental to the successful management of offenders.

"The processes around home detention curfew, revocations and cancellation of revocation notices require to be significantly improved."

'Tragic events'

Chief Supt Garry McEwan welcomed the report and accepted its recommendations.

He said: "Prior to HMICS announcing its intention to undertake this strategic review a data reconciliation exercise had already been carried out following the tragic events surrounding Craig's death.

"We also proactively convened a cross-agency working group with the Scottish Prison Service, ahead of instruction from HMICS, to improve the flow of information and ensure robust governance of the home detention curfew programme while also seeking to keep people safe.

"The decision as to whether an offender is approved for home detention curfew is not reached by Police Scotland, however, we are committed to working closely with the Scottish Prison Service to ensure enhanced collaboration moving forward."

Mr McEwan said procedures are in place to assess each home detention curfew breaches and he vowed they would be treated as a high priority for local policing.

'Appalling murder'

The court heard the victim left his Foxbar home at 23:15 after spending the night chatting with his partner about a forthcoming holiday and watching television.

Mr McClelland was on his way to see a friend to play X-Box when he was killed.

Wright had 16 previous convictions, including two for knife crimes, and will serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.

The court heard Mr McClelland called for an ambulance himself at 23.20.

As paramedics tended him he told them the names of his partner and children and said: "Don't let me die."

Judge Lord Matthews told Wright: "The jury has convicted you of a most appalling murder on a decent family man going about his business. For no reason whatsoever, you deprived a family of his company."