Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened near junction 6, Motherwell

A pensioner has died after a bus crashed into a HGV on the M74 in North Lanarkshire.

Police said the accident happened near junction 6 in Motherwell, at about 16:05 on Wednesday, and involved an orange bus and a white Renault vehicle.

The 74-year-old woman, who was a passenger on the bus, was seriously injured during the impact.

The victim, who has not been named, was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where she later died.

Dashcam appeal

Two other female passengers, aged 78 and 77, suffered minor injuries.

Both were taking to hospital and later discharged.

The 63-year-old driver of the bus was treated by ambulance staff at the scene for minor injuries.

The driver of the Renault HGV, a 59-year-old man, was unhurt.

Sgt Stewart Dyer said: "We would like to hear from anyone who saw the crash, including those with any dashcam footage, and also the drivers of two cars, one blue and one red, who were in the area round the time of the crash.

"Their information could prove vital to the investigation."