Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Walenty Kubica hid the guns and drugs at his home in McLaurin Crescent

A man who hid guns and ammunition in his boiler cupboard has been jailed for five years and three months.

Walenty Kubica, 64, was caught with five rifles, a shotgun, a pistol and live ammunition during a drug search at his home in Johnstone, Renfrewshire.

He admitted being in possession of the weapons at the High Court in Glasgow.

Kubica also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of amphetamine on 17 October last year.

His son Konrad, 41, admitted producing cannabis at the flat above his father's in the town's McLaurin Crescent.

Judge Lord Matthews jailed Walenty Kubica and deferred sentence on Konrad Kubica for a year for good behaviour.

'Smell of cannabis'

The son was told he would have to assume responsibility for his mother who has "extreme health conditions".

The judge warned him: "If you don't behave yourself, all options are open."

Prosecutor Mark McGuire had told the court police officers found 1.8kg of amphetamine with a street value of £3,000 in a plastic bag in Kubica Snr's freezer.

They then spotted the firearms in the boiler cupboard in the kitchen.

The weapons were a Beretta 9mm self-loading pistol, a Brazilian-manufactured bolt action rifle, two Lee Enfield bolt action rifles, a BSA bolt action rifle, an Alpha Special Karabiner bolt action single shot rifle and a Bettinsoli double-barrelled 12-bore shotgun.

There was ammunition for all the weapons.

'Grown up with firearms'

Mr McGuire said: "The DNA of Kubica was detected either on the firearms recovered or on the cases or bags in which they were found."

The court heard that as police were going to search his father's flat Konrad Kubica came out of his home and they noticed the smell of cannabis coming from it.

Officers found 29 cannabis plants in one of the bedrooms.

Solicitor advocate Christopher McKenna said his client, Walenty Kubica, had "grown up in an environment with firearms and it was the norm", as he lived in a rural area.