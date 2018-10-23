Image caption The incident happened at EMR scrapyard

Emergency services have been called to reports of an explosion at a factory in the Whiteinch area of Glasgow.

Police, ambulance and fire crews are at the scene around South Street and a cordon has been put in place in the area.

The incident happened at about 15:30 at the EMR scrapyard. There are no reports of anyone being injured.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed four fire engines had been mobilised.

A spokesman said: "Firefighters are currently working alongside partners to make the area safe."

Local people have posted on social media about hearing a "loud bang" and feeling buildings shake.

Comedian Limmy tweeted: "Just heard an explosion near Victoria Park (Whiteinch), then smoke in the sky."

Christophe McCloskey, who is in the area, tweeted: "Just seen the smoke and some emergency services wizz past the house."