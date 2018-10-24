Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hundreds of strikers marched to Glasgow City Chambers

Primary schools and nurseries across Glasgow are expected to stay closed for a second day as a 48-hour strike continues over equal pay.

Home care services could also face disruption due to the walkout by up to 8,000 members of the GMB and Unison.

The strike is in protest at a "lack of progress" in talks on how to redress years of pay discrimination.

Glasgow City Council said the battle on equal pay had already been won and the strike was unnecessary.

The council, now led by the SNP, announced in January it would negotiate a settlement over the issue, which had been the subject of years of tribunal and court hearings.

Council services affected by the strike

All mainstream primary schools, nurseries and additional support schools closed

Secondary schools will remain open but services such as school meals will be affected

Home care services - help with washing, getting dressed, meal preparation - face significant disruption

Museums, leisure services and libraries will open but cafes and cleaning services could be disrupted

But on Tuesday thousands of council staff walked out, in what was claimed to be the biggest ever UK strike over equal pay.

Hundreds of strikers joined a march and rally in George Square, claiming that 10 months of negotiation had stalled.

Anna Murray, a cleaning supervisor at the Mitchell Library said: "We've waited 10 years for equal pay and the council doesn't seem to be doing anything to pay it so we've gone out on strike in support of getting our equal pay paid.

"We hope that the council speed things up and gets equal pay for the people that are waiting for it."

Legal victory

The dispute has its roots in a flawed job evaluation scheme drawn up by the council, then under Labour control, in 2006.

Last year the Court of Session ruled it was unfair to workers in roles such as cleaning or catering, which are predominantly filled by women.

Glasgow City Council has said it had a 30-strong team working full-time on details of a settlement, which it hopes to agree in the coming months.

Council leader Susan Aitken said: "They won their case the day that the SNP was elected to lead Glasgow City Council and we have been working ever since then to deliver them justice.

"We are extremely close to it and I am confident that they will get the settlement that they are entitled to and we will start paying out in the next financial year."