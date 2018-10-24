Image copyright Aerial Sense Image caption Malin Group wants to establish a marine engineering hub on a derelict site in West Dunbartonshire

A plan to bring marine manufacturing back to the River Clyde has the potential to create nearly 1,000 jobs, according to the firm behind it.

Malin Group wants to establish a hub at Old Kilpatrick, West Dunbartonshire, on a derelict 47-acre site.

The group commissioned land development and infrastructure consultants to carry out an economic impact assessment.

Peter Brett Associates said it could create up to 986 jobs and add £125.4m a year to the local economy.

The construction phase of the project will also require more than 600 additional short-term jobs, the consultants said.

'Centre for excellence'

The site, formerly the Carless oil facility, is land zoned for industrial use.

It also has direct access to a deep-water channel via an 80m long deep-water quayside berth with heavy lift facilities.

Malin Group managing director John MacSween believes the hub will be a "magnet" for marine engineering and technology organisations and "a centre of excellence" for the sector.

He said: "The heritage of the Clyde is something of which we should all be rightly proud.

"We have been working in the shipping industry for over 100 years and have a passion for the river and its history, but there is a need to be looking to the future to ensure the long-term success of the Clyde as a maritime centre of excellence."

'Ambitious plans'

The development, which is in an advanced stage of planning with West Dunbartonshire Council, will see a £10m remediation and regeneration of the contaminated land that is a legacy of the past oil refinery.

Bodies involved in a consultation on the project included Scottish Canals, West Dunbartonshire Council, Crown Estates, Marine Scotland, Scottish Natural Heritage and SEPA.

Mark Newlands, regional head of partnerships at Scottish Enterprise, said: "We welcome Malin's ambitious plans to revitalise this site and create much needed jobs in the West Dunbartonshire area.

"We look forward to working alongside the company to support its growth aspirations."