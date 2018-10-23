A man who was caught with more than 700,000 indecent images of children has been jailed for two years.

Mark Leese, 63, downloaded millions of pornographic images over a 14-year-period including hundreds of thousands of child abuse images.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard officers raided his home in the city's Kelvinbridge last year.

Leese admitted downloading and possessing indecent images of children between July 2003 and September 2017.

Sheriff Neil Mackinnon told him: "The seriousness of this matter means only a custodial disposal is appropriate."

He was also put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

'Titanic addiction'

The court previously Leese was at home with his wife when police raided it.

Procurator fiscal depute Mhairi Alexander said officers recovered a number of hard drives which were then sent for initial examination.

Images are divided into categories A, B and C, with A being the most serious and C being at the lowest end.

Leese had 692,833 indecent pictures of children on his devices, of which 1,726 were categorised as level A. Of the 21,512 videos discovered, 1,497 were level A.

Defence lawyer Terry Gallanagh said: "He has a titanic addiction to pornography, and the quantity of images downloaded is perhaps as high as you would have ever seen, and for that I can say he is truly sorry."