An ex-youth footballer has told a court he was sexually abused by a former manager at Celtic Boys Club.

The witness, who cannot be named and is now in his forties, said James Torbett abused him when he played for the under-14 team.

He told a jury at the High Court in Glasgow the incidents took place both at Mr Torbett's flat and in Mr Torbett's car.

Mr Torbett denies sexually abusing four young boys.

The witness said he would have "run through brick walls for Jim Torbett, done anything he told me to do", and that he made him feel special.