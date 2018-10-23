Teenager arrested after fumes cause pub evacuation
A teenage boy has been arrested after a Paisley pub was evacuated due to mystery fumes.
Emergency services were called to The Last Post on County Square at about 21:10 on Sunday.
Initial reports suggested the smell could have been caused by a suspected gas leak or a stink bomb.
Police have ruled out both explanations but have yet to identify the substance. The force said a 16-year-old had been arrested and released from custody.
He will now be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.
Emergency services attended and Scottish Gas were asked to investigate after customers complained of feeling unwell at the pub.
Several people were treated as a precaution.
CCTV footage has been passed to police as part of the investigation.