Rail services have been severely affected across Scotland due to engineering works overrunning.

There are a limited number of trains running in or out of Glasgow Queen Street high level station, affecting services between Glasgow and Edinburgh among others.

Network Rail said the problems were caused by machinery breaking down.

Replacement buses are being organised. The problems are expected to continue until at least 07:45.

Services to Glasgow Queen Street low level are not affected.

'Failed equipment'

ScotRail said it was planning to run a service to Glasgow Queen Street high level, leaving Edinburgh Waverley at 07:00 and calling at Haymarket, Linlithgow, Polmont, Falkirk Grahamston, Cumbernauld and Springburn.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: "Overnight, Network Rail engineers were carrying out work to the track and overhead line equipment at Cowlais.

"Shortly before 04:00, a piece of machinery broke down. Network Rail workers are currently working to remove the failed equipment.

"Due to the nature of the incident, no trains are currently able to run from the High Level Platforms at Glasgow Queen Street railway station.

"Passengers are urged to check before they travel via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator."

The spokeswoman added: "We'd like to apologise for any disruption this incident is causing and thank passengers for their patience."

A ScotRail spokesman said ScotRail tickets and smartcards could be used on a number of bus services.