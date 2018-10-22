Glasgow road closures announced for Hollywood film
The full list of roads which will be closed during filming of a Hollywood movie in Glasgow has been announced by the city council.
A crew of 200 will be working on the movie, which is a spin-off of the Fast and Furious franchise, between 24 and 29 October.
The Universal Pictures film stars Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson and Idris Elba and has a working title of Hobbs & Shaw.
Filming is also taking place in London.
A statement by City of Glasgow Council said: "All vehicles will be prohibited, waiting, loading and unloading will also be prohibited, except vehicles there in connection with the filming which have been given permission by the Glasgow City Council Traffic and Road Safety."
Glasgow was used as a filming location for Fast and Furious 6 in 2012, but none of the stars came to the city.
The full list of road closures and times is:
From 04:00 on Tuesday 23 October until 23:59 on Friday 26 October
- Brunswick Street for its full length
- Cochrane Street for its full length
- George Square (East side) for its full length
- George Square (North side) between North Hanover Street and North Frederick Street
- George Square (South side) for its full length
- George Street between George Square and Montrose Street
- Hanover Street for its full length
- Ingram Street between Glassford Street and Albion Street
- John Street for its full length
- Martha Street for its full length
- Montrose Street between George Street and Ingram Street
- North Frederick Street for its full length
- South Frederick Street for its full length
From 10:00 until 16:00 on Wednesday 24 October, and from 10:00 until 16:00 on Thursday 25 October
Roads subject to short term stop and hold during filming:
- Glassford Street between Ingram Street and Wilson Street
- Ingram Street between Queen Street and Albion Street
- Virginia Place for its full length
- Miller Street at the junction with Ingram Street
From 10:00 until 16:00 on Friday 26 October
- Glassford Street between Ingram Street and Wilson Street
- Ingram Street between Queen Street and Albion Street
- Virginia Place for its full length
- Miller Street at the junction with Ingram Street
From 04:00 on Tuesday 23 October until 16:00 on Monday 29 October
- Brunswick Street between Trongate and Wilson Street
From 00:01 on Saturday 27 October until 23:59 on Monday 29 October
- George Square (East side) for its full length
- George Square (North side) between George Street and North Frederick Street (subject to short term stop and hold only)
- George Square (South side) for its full length
- George Square (West side) for its full length (subject to short term stop and hold only)
- North Hanover Street between Cathedral Street and George Square (subject to short term stop and hold only)
- Hanover Street for its full length
- South Frederick Street for its full length
- George Street between North Frederick Street to Montrose Street
- John Street between George Street and Ingram Street
- Montrose Street between George Street and Ingram Street
- Cochrane Street for its full length
From 02:00 until 23:00 on Sunday 28 October
- St Vincent Place for its full length
- St Vincent Street between St Vincent Place and Blythswood Street
- George Square (South side) for its full length
- George Square (East side) for its full length
- George Square (West side) for its full length
- Cochrane Street for its full length
- Hanover Street for its full length
- Queen Street between Ingram Street and George Street
- John Street between George Street and Ingram Street
- Montrose Street between George Street and Ingram Street
- George Street between North Frederick Street and Montrose Street
- Anchor Lane for its full length
- North Court for its full length
- North Court Lane for its full length
- South Frederick Street for its full length
- West Nile Street between Drury Street and West George Street
- Renfield Street West George Street and Drury Street
- Hope Street between Bothwell Street and West George Street
- Wellington Street between West George Street and Bothwell Street
- West Campbell Street between Bothwell Street and West George Street
From 04:00 on Friday 26 October until 23:59 on Saturday 27 October
- North Street between Anderston Quay and Argyle Street
- Newton Street between Argyle Street and Anderston Quay
- Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Pitt Street
Suspension of bus lane/taxi lane. Can be used by all vehicles
- North Hanover Street between George Square and Cathedral Street (Suspension of Bus Lane)