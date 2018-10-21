Image caption Lily Thom was driving a red Honda Jazz when it veered out of control and overturned on to its roof

A 68-year-old woman has died after her car overturned and landed on its roof on a street in South Lanarkshire.

Lily Thom from Hamilton was driving a red Honda Jazz on Silvertonhill Avenue in the town when she appeared to loose control and hit a blue Nissan Micra.

The crash happened on Thursday at 11:20 and resulted in the 84-year-old driver of the Micra also being injured.

Both drivers were taken to University Hospital in Wishaw where Ms Thom later died of her injuries.

The 84-year-old women suffered a chest injury in the collision, which caused her car to leave the carriageway.

The crash resulted in the road being shut for several hours to allow accident investigations to take place but has since reopened.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.