Man arrested after Maxwell Park 'indecency'

  • 20 October 2018
Entrance to Maxwell Park Image copyright Google
Image caption Detectives had appealed for information

Police have arrested a 52-year-old man over an alleged indecency offence in a Glasgow park.

It follows an incident in Maxwell Park in the Pollokshields area of the city at about 12:55 on Thursday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detectives had appealed for information and had issued CCTV images in connection with their investigation.

