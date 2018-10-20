Image copyright Google Image caption Detectives had appealed for information

Police have arrested a 52-year-old man over an alleged indecency offence in a Glasgow park.

It follows an incident in Maxwell Park in the Pollokshields area of the city at about 12:55 on Thursday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detectives had appealed for information and had issued CCTV images in connection with their investigation.