The incident happened on a train from Gourock to Glasgow

British Transport Police in Paisley are investigating an indecent incident on board a train heading to Glasgow.

It involved a man aged between 55 and 70 who was travelling on the Gourock to Glasgow service at about 07:00 on Wednesday 17 October.

The man made prolonged eye contact with a 28-year-old woman before beginning to touch himself inappropriately, as the train left Paisley Gilmour station.

It is believed the suspect left the train at the next station.

'Female passenger and two males'

The man is described as white and of skinny build, with thin white hair. He was wearing a flat cap, blue jeans, a black waterproof jacket and was carrying a black backpack.

Officers would like to speak to any passengers on board the service who witnessed the incident, in particular a female passenger in the same carriage and two other males.