Police have issued a safety warning after a reported sighting of a black panther in east Ayrshire.

Residents in Drongan and Coalhall are being advised to be vigilant and not to approach the animal.

It was spotted about 08:45 in fields which are popular with dog walkers, near the B730, between the villages.

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers are currently working with the SSPCA to locate the animal which may be injured."

Officers are asking residents to be vigilant after a report has been received of a sighting of what is believed to be a black panther in the fields near to the B730. Do not approach it, contact Police via 101. — EastAyrshirePolice (@AyrshireEPolice) October 19, 2018

But the Scottish SPCA later said it was "unequipped" to help the police.

Animal Rescue Officer Alistair Hill said: "We can confirm we have received reports regarding a possible panther sighting in Ayr.

"We have liaised with Police Scotland and informed them that we are unequipped to deal with such animals and therefore will not be involved in investigating the incident."

East Ayrshire Council confirmed it has not issued a licence for a panther or any other dangerous wild animal.