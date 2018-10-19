Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption CCTV images of the man police want to speak to in connection with the park indecency

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an indecency offence.

The incident happened in Maxwell Park, Pollokshields, Glasgow, at about 12:55 on Thursday 12 July.

The man police believe may be able to assist with their inquiries is described as white, of heavy build, with shaved, greying hair.

He was wearing a turquoise T-shirt, dark cargo shorts and white Adidas trainers.

PC Mark Cox, of Police Scotland's public protection unit, urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

He said: "Officers have been checking CCTV as well as speaking to those in the local area to try and trace the person responsible.

"We are currently looking for the man in the image as we believe he may be able to help us in our inquiries.

"We would ask this person to come forward, or for anyone who knows this man to get in touch with us."